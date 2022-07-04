NBM plc celebrates independence day with promo

Akossa Hiwa: Internally, we will replace our NBM plc flags with the national flag for the month of July

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc will celebrate the country’s 58 Years independence in a unique way by replacing its flags with the national flag in its buildings and a promotion which will see 20 people winning fuel cards worth K100,000.

NBM Marketing and Corporate affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said in an interview yesterday that being a ‘proudly’ local bank, NBM plc will want to celebrate the independence with a sense of national pride.

“Internally, we will replace our NBM plc flags with the national flag for the month of July and we will have a short flag raising ceremony on the eve of independence day. Externally, we will be quizzes on our social media pages on the facts about our country Malawi starting on the independence day itself and every Friday of July thereafter,” said Hiwa.

She said the promotion, which will be on the bank’s social media pages like Facebook, will see 20 people who will get the questions right winning the Bank’s My Fuel card loaded with K100,000 worth of fuel.

“Those who will not want the fuel cards, will get the cash. We will also give out hampers with Malawian products worth K50,000 per hamper to 20 lucky winners,” added Hiwa.

She said on the day of raising the flag, bank employees will be in traditional and national attire with national colours of black red and green.

“As the Bank of the Nation, we want to take the lead in celebrating our 58 years of independence in a unique way,” said Hiwa.

NBM plc was established in 1971 as a result of a merger of Barclays Bank DCO (Dominion Colonial Overseas) and Standard Bank, has about 1000 employees and is the largest commercial bank in Malawi in terms of asset base, as well as being the most efficient and profitable.

The Bank declared a profit after tax of K34.2 billion in the last financial year ending 31 December 2021.