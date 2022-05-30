Blantyre Konda Moyo Campaign Launched

By Chrissie Litete

Blantyre, May 29, Mana: Ministry of Health in conjunction with PSI Malawi have launched an HIV prevention strategy called BT Konda Moyo campaign in attempt to reduce prevalence rate in Blantyre which is currently at 15 percent against nine percent at national level.

Acting Deputy Director for Preventive Health Services, Mavuto Thomas said during the launch over the weekend that the campaign will help those at risk prevent themselves from contracting the disease.

‘’I am happy about this campaign launch because it will help reduce the high prevalence rate of HIV in Blantyre and it will promote other HIV prevention strategies like pre exposure prophylaxis (PREP) and post exposure prophylasxis (PEP) that will help people to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“The campaign also aims at encouraging people to get tested so that they know their HIV status,” said Thomas.

PSI Deputy Country representative, Chiwawa Nkhoma said PSI felt honored to be the leading partner in the noble campaign.

“In this campaign, PSI will work with Blantyre District Health Office and other partners in health communication. Our role as PSI is to help communities understand and bring insights of their understanding on health services delivery for HIV prevention.

“The campaign is important because a lot of people in Blantyre do not know the services provided in the health facilities and PSI has now partnered with other stakeholders to improve service delivery and to bring awareness to the people,” said Nkhoma.



Blantyre City Council Deputy Mayor, Funny Balaba Kanonjera welcomed the development and assured that the city would take a leading to make the campaign a success.

“I will make sure that all the 23 wards in Blantyre City through health committees in the wards do take part in this campaign to reduce the rate of HIV in the city,” Kanonjera who was the guest of honour during the launch, said.

Blantyre District Council Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira disclosed that Blantyre has the highest HIV prevalence in Malawi because it is surrounded by districts that have cultural values which may predispose people to fathers virus like Chiradzulu, Zomba and Mangochi.

“Blantyre being a commercial hub; there are a lot of sexual practices that do happen in the city,” Kawalazira said.