Bullets Striker Babatunde Leads TNM Super League Golden Boot Hunt

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, May 30, Mana: Nyasa Big Bullets towering striker, Babatunde Adepoju leads scoring pack of the 2022 TNM Super League after playing 12 games of the first round.

Babatunde is leading top scorers list with seven goals overtaking sensational, Trouble Kajani of Rumphi United who had six goals to his credit before the weekend and his scoring abilities earned his a national call up.

The other players on six goals are Stain Davie of Silver Strikers and veteran striker, Muhammad Sulumba of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The Bullets striker will remain on top of the chart following a two week international break where Malawi, the flames are participating in the Africa Cup of nations (AFCON ) qualifiers as they play host to Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Area 48, Lilongwe on June 5, 2022 before facing Guinea away in Conakry on june 9, 2022.

The Nigerian born striker has been a thorn on most teams’ defences and continues to torment them and over the weekend he claimed a brace after beating Silver strikers 3-1 in Blantyre.

Former Wanderers and Master Security top poacher is yet to claim a hat trick but has found the back of the net brace against Silver and once over Civo, Moyale, Red Lions, Blue Eagles and Ekwendeni Hammers.

Babatunde holds top goal scorer accolade for 2021 Airtel Top 8 tournament where he scored eight goals from 4 games.

This is not the first time, Babatunde has taken the league scoring chart by storm, as recalling while playing for Wanderers in 2019 soccer season, and he led scoring chart with 14 goals at the close of the first half.

However, he was beaten to the crown when Silver Striker goal scoring machine, Khuda Muyaba came out tops with 21 goals.

Veteran Wanderers strikers, Chiukepo Moswoya and Sulumba have found new lease of life as they continue bagging in goals week in week out.

Msowoya has now scored five goals this season one short of Sulumba.

Sulumba returned to his old club after playing for Bullets and Civo for seasons while Msowoya joined the nomads after being laid off by the people’s team at the start of the new season.

On four goals are Schumacher Kuwali (Eagles), Gaddie Chirwa (Eagles) Patrick Mwaungulu (Bullets) Chimwemwe Idana (Bullets) Zikani Sichinga (MAFCO) Raphael Phiri (Moyale) Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale) Royal Bokosi (Red Lions) Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos), and Charles Chipala (Dedza Dynamos).

With the break, TNM Defending Champions, Bullets have opened a four point gap over second placed, Blue Eagles after playing 12 games while Wanderers are third with 22 points with a game in hand.

The relegation battle pits, 14th placed, Rumphi United with nine points from 12 games, 15th TN Stars with 9 points from 12 games while new kids on the block, Sable farming are anchoring the log with six points from nine games.