MUKANAMVA WINA WAFA: Eli Njuchi Rescued from Angry Mob

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

GU GU GU: Heavily armed police has rescued afro-pop artist Eli Njuchi, real name Chifuniro Magalasi, from angry mob at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

Eli Njuchi, who recently released a house-hold song entitled Gu GU GU, was among thousands of people attending late hip-hop artist Martin Martse Nkhata funeral ceremony at the stadium.

According to reports, as the funeral ceremony was underway, angry mob flocked on Njuchi with the prime aim of manhandling him for reasons better known to them.

Reacting to the development through a statement posted on his official facebook page Njuchi said: “I am well safe and sound. I wasn’t beaten as reported, it was a chaotic moment when a crowd wanted time to engage with me.”

The youthful artist Njuchi added: “l had to be taken away to allow proceedings to continue. Thank you all for the love.”

Meanwhile, some Malawians on social media platforms such as facebook and whatsapp have strongly condemned the mob describing their act as retrogressing and too primitive.  

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

