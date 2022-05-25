Chilima Urges MAU Graduates to Create Job Opportunities

By Patrick Ndawala

Chilima commended Malawi Adventist University for sharpening students in development-Pic by Carol Mkandawire

Lilongwe, May 25, Mana: Vice-President Saulos Chilima has advised Malawians not to go to university with the sole intention of getting employment but also to create job opportunities for others.

Chilima was speaking on Wednesday when he presided over the 13th Graduation Ceremony of Malawi Adventist University (MAU) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said government and citizens expect graduates from higher education institutions to create employment opportunities for themselves and others.

“Creating employment for others, to me, sounds to be a crucial step towards embracing a new mind-set as opposed to one that made our youth to always become job seekers.

“We must not go to the university with the sole intention of getting employment,” he said.

However, the president said government remains committed to its job creation agenda.

“Government will always strive to create employment but when one fails to get a job, it should not be a death sentence,” he said.

Chancellor of the Malawi Adventist University Ps Tony Nyirenda presents a gift to Chilima-Pic by Carol Mkandawire

The second citizen also challenged the graduating students to be the change that they want by taking risks and challenges that can change the status quo.

Chilima then revealed that he has always been encouraged by the youth of M’bwatalika in Lilongwe who, upon completing their university education, set up a cooperative which has over 3,000 members eyeing export markets.

He described education as, not only a catalyst of breaking the circle of poverty, but also a means to help other vulnerable people in the society.

“We need education for job creation; we need education to end child labour; we need education to end early marriages and it is an important tool in everyone’s life. Education is an important tool is everyone’s life.

“Education prepares the future and generations to come,” he said.

Chilima, therefore, commended Malawi Adventist University for supporting government in helping people to access quality higher education. He further commended the faith-based university for producing quality graduates both in academic and human values.

The Vice-President also hailed MAU’s strategic plan, saying it is in line with Malawi 2063 Vision which focuses on turning the country to an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation.

Earlier, MAU’s Vice-Chancellor, Sharon Pitman commended government for supporting the university’s vision of making people knowledgeable in truth and serve with integrity for the social development of the country.

She then revealed that through its five-year strategic plan, the university wants to increase the number of courses on offer and establish more campuses.

“Our strategic plan aims at impacting Malawians by supporting government to turn the country into a wealthy nation through provision of higher education,” she said.

Currently, MAU has three campuses: Lake View in Ntcheu, Malamulo in Thyolo and Blantyre.

Over 500 students graduated with certificates, diplomas and degrees in areas of health, business management, agriculture, education and theology.