Sunday, April 17, 2022
Politics in Jesus’s Death, Resurrection

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lyson Sibande

While the crucifixion of Jesus was celebrated by many, it was the greatest miscarriage of justice in history because the judge, who passed the sentence, Pontius Pilate succumbed to mob pressure.

As a result, the death of Christ was mob justice not legal professionalism or judicial independence. It was all politics.

The Jews under the influence of faith leaders had already set the tone of the case. They wanted Jesus dead even as they knew he was innocent.

Of course, there were also many who followed blindly and believed Jesus was guilty and had to die.

When we remember the death and resurrection of Jesus, let also remember all those victims of miscarriage of justice of our time.

 Those that were victims of mob pressure on the administrators of justice – we know it was all politics and here we are.

