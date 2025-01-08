BT Residents, MUBAS Students Lament Commissioner Kaira’s Transfer: Shower Praises for His Impact On Crime Reduction

The transfer of Commissioner Noel Kaira has sparked concern among Blantyre residents and MUBAS students, who have credited him for significantly improving security in the city.

Commissioner Noel Kaira

Commissioner Kaira’s tenure in Blantyre saw a notable reduction in crime, with many lauding his dedication to protecting citizens.

Those speaking ill of him are being dismissed as dishonest, as his record of service speaks volumes.Students from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) are among his most vocal supporters.

They recall the dark days when street kids terrorized the city, attacking, robbing, and even killing students. Under Kaira’s leadership, these threats were addressed head-on, restoring a sense of safety.

“He was a great leader,” said a former MUBAS Students Union President.

“During my time in office, he played a pivotal role in ending attacks on students. His support and proactive approach brought tangible results.”

Blantyre’s residents and MUBAS students alike are expressing gratitude for Kaira’s contributions and regret over his departure, as his efforts made a lasting impact on the city’s safety.