Malawians Want Action Not Excuses, Analysts Tell Chakwera

Political and governance analysts have faulted President Lazarus Chakwera for pleading with Malawians to endure the pain of his first term.

They say the plea is a call too late as Malawians want action and not excuses or explanations.

In his address during the swearing-in of newly appointed Cabinet ministers and deputies at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera said the pain Malawians are feeling on the economic front was a result of bold decisions his administration has taken to fix the economy.

But reacting to the President’s sentiments in an interview with The Nation on Tuesday, Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency executive director Willy Kambwandira said although there have been some efforts to fix the purported broken systems, very little has been done to address issues of corruption and public procurement. He said Malawians are still yet to see tangible results.

He said: “We strongly believe that the President is running away from accountability or being held accountable on his campaign promises. Malawians may feel being treated unfairly because they expected him to deliver on his promises.”

Kambwandira also faulted the President for being slow in taking critical decisions even in key areas under his control.

“He [the President] continues to struggle to make timely decisions and action, and on the other hand, corruption continues to thrive right in his eyes. We seriously doubt what he is saying in terms of fixing the broken systems, we have not seen much,” he said.

Political analyst George Chaima said the President was trying to run away from his administration’s shortfalls.

Chaima reminded the President that during the campaign in the last elections, he promised to fix the broken systems within two years and that if he failed he would step down.

Chaima said people voted for Chakwera because they believed he could turnaround the country in the shortest period possible; hence, needed to turn his words into action and not excuses.