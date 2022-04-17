Bon Kalindo Gives President Chakwera Seven Days to Fire ACB Boss Martha Chizuma Over Leaked Audio

President Chakwera and ACB Boss Martha

Comedian-cum politician Bon Kalindo has given President Lazarus Chakwera a seven-day ultimatum to remove Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

If the President fails to fire Chizuma within the period, Kalindo says he will organize nationwide demonstrations.

Kalindo spoke to Nation Online a while a go to confirm an audio clip currently in circulation on social media, in which he is accusing Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima of failing to uphold rule of law, especially on the issue of the ACB director whose leaked audio has been sanctioned to be under investigation by court.

He said: “Some people think when we do this, we are against the [ACB] director’s quest to fight corruption but no, this issue in not about corruption, this is about integrity and violation of the oath of secrecy.

“Chizuma is not untouchable, she is there to protect the law and if the court has given a go ahead for investigations into the audio to commence then if she is a person of integrity she must step down.”

Kalindo in a follow up interview emphasized that people must not twist the issue to say Chizuma is being targeted but said there is need to look at the integrity of the holder of that office.

The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on April 7, ordered the Malawi Police Service and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate a leaked audio involving Chizuma.

This came after an application by Mzuzu resident Frighton Phombo in which he asked the court to open a case against Chizuma on allegations that she violated the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) by revealing to a third party information on a case the bureau was investigatin