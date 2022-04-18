spot_img
Monday, April 18, 2022
Information Minister Kazako Weds Chikondi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Gospel Kazako, has officially tied the knot with Chikondi Moyo at Lingadzi CCAP in Lilongwe.

The officiating clergy, Rev. Winston Kawale, read from the book of Genesis 2:16, which says, ‘it is not good for man to be alone.’

“Marriage is a divine plan of the creator. This is why God made Eve and gave her to the first man, Adam. No party should be supreme over the other. Marriage is a place where joy and peace must thrive,” he said.

He then appealed to the couple to be gentle, and have self-control as, the book of Galatians 5:22 dictates.

Nkhoma Synod General Secretary, Vasco Kachipapa and Rev. Dr. Billy Gama of Blantyre Synod were among the clergy present at Lingadzi CCAP.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

