We Did Not Hack Platform for Investigative for Journalists Website- Police

The Malawi Police Service has distanced itself from a claim by media rights body MISA Malawi that it hacked a website Platform for Investigative for Journalists (PIJ).

In a statement, Chairperson of Misa Malawi, Tereza Ndanga said she believes the hacking is intentional and cannot rule out the involvement of State agents.

Ndanga said Misa Malawi is concerned that the police officers who must be in the forefront to combat Cyber security risks of Malawians and others in the country were directly involved in actions that qualify them as prime suspects in this Cyber-attack.

But in an interview with MIJ Online, Namwaza, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Malawi Police Service said the claim by MISA Malawi is premised on the interrogation which the Malawi Police had with Gregory Gondwe Managing Director of PIJ.

But Namwaza said MISA Malawi’s claim does not provide evidence to prove the accusation saying the police is mandated to summon and interrogate any person who the police believes is required in the course of any investigations.

With this, Namwaza has called on independent bodies to join hands with Police in ensuring that those behind the hacking of PIJ website are identified, arrested and prosecuted before the court of law.-MIJ ONLINE