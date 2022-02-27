GOOD SAMARITAN ABIDA MIA DOES IT AGAIN: Reaches Out to Cyclone ANA Survivors in Lowershire

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, has donated Maize floor to victims of Cyclone ANA in Chikwawa district.

Abida Mia, who is also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, made the donation on Saturday.

According to Mia, over 1000 households from three headmen namely Nyamithambo, Mzangaya and Salibeni have benefited from the donation.

“Truth be told, the aftermath of the Cyclone has had devastating effects as people have no access to basic needs.

“To mitigate the hardship, it is my aim to continue outsourcing food and other basic necessities with the help of well-wishers,” said Mia in a statement posted on her official facebook page.

The Good Samaritan Mia also appealed to other well-wishers both local and international to join hands with Malawi government in assisting people who are affected with Cyclone ANA across the country.

“My humble plea is to all that are able to assist, to continue lending a helping hand to support those in need,” appealed Abida Mia

This is not for the first time for Abida Mia, who is well known for charity works, to assist Cyclone Ana victims. Earlier this Month, she also donated maize floor to thousands of Cyclone Ana Victims from 13 evacuation camps in her constituency.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared a national disaster in districts hit by Cyclone Ana, which killed at least 19 people and displace thousands.

The hardest hit districts include Chikwawa, Nsanje, Mulanje and Phalombe thus according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.