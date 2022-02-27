spot_img
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Malawian Student Stranded in Ukraine

By Malawi Voice

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified a Malawian female student stuck in Ukraine and in urgent need of evacuation following the invasion of that country by Russia.

The ministry’s spokesperson John Kabaghe has told Times that the Malawian mission in Berlin, Germany, is working on assisting the student gain safe passage to Poland from where she will fly back home.

Kabaghe says as the student started to move with her colleagues, the Ukrainian Government advised them not to proceed because the situation was volatile.

He has also disclosed that government continues to monitor the situation to establish if more Malawians are stuck in the invaded eastern-Europe country.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

