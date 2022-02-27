‘Incompetent’ Leonnard Chikadya Resigns as Mera Board Chairperson: Fears 2nd Appearance before PAC

CHIKADYA: Avoiding another PAC appearance

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Board Chairperson Leonnard Chikadya has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Chikadya has announced his resignation in a letter dated February 26, 2022, addressed to Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Peter Simbani.

Chikadya and the entire Mera board were due to appear before the Public Appointments Committee (Pac) of Parliament at the weekend for an enquiry into how the board handled the recruitment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Kachaje.

But in his resignation letter, Chikadya says he found it troubling that Pac was inviting him to attend a second enquiry on a matter that the committee had already handled in October 2021 and made a determination which was duly communicated to the Mera Board on November 17, 2021.

“The enquiry of Pac was very comprehensive and involved all stakeholders that were involved in the recruitment process including the Office of the President and Cabinet itself through the Comptroller of Statutory Corporations that provided secretarial services during the recruitment process.

“Pac advised the Mera Board that they did not find any reasons to remove the board and, critically, Pac determined that the Mera Board was not incompetent in the recruitment of the CEO,” Chikadya has said.