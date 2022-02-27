DPP’s REALITY CHECK:Free the party now from agents of destruction

By Kamudoli Mudoli

MUTHARIKA’S CHIEF POLITICAL ADVISOR FRANCIS MPHEPO: Leading DPP’s continued voyage to death bed

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given me some good picture of what happens in a war. Firstly, People would chose to believe in what they want to hear depending on where they are standing.

Secondly, parties that are fighting would chose on what information to relay to the media and public depending on what story suits them best.

That’s how politicians gain grounds.

Away from the Russia, Ukraine war, I would want to liken the flow of information there to our topic for today, the DPP infighting.

From the onset, all parties involved in the DPP infighting have feigned innocence and victims but truth is, there can always be one side that is right and another one that is wrong. Therefore, only one side could become victims in this case and according to popular opinion, that is the KN side.

MSAKA: He is just being bullied around

Imagine if there were no courts? imagine if KN had no support from DPP Parliamentrians? Imagine if KN had no support from some regional and district structures?

The KN side has proved to be no pushovers, and thus far, it seems the side that is registering most casualties is the other side because we can tell that the political future of some individuals within the DPP is on the edge, hence making some last minute mechanisations to save their political careers.

In politics, you dont get power on a silver platter, you fight for it, and that’s how leaders earn respect.

That’s what is happening within the DPP in that while others are working so hard for the presidency, others want to get it on a silver platter, riding behind the back of APM.

KABAMBE: He is being imposed by people that are not even popular within the DPP

Truth is, among all the DPP Presidential aspirants, Dalitso Kabambe has turned out to be the weak one. He is being imposed by people that are not even popular within the DPP.

He is also hiding behind Mulakho Wa Alomwe’s leadership for support so he could get his hand on the DPP presidency without giving a fight.

Kabambe is not a shrewd politician, he can’t mobilise DPP membership to rally behind him and will never command political support because he is not even one. His team is full of some weaklings who think their candidate would get power by fighting KN through the social media.

As for the others, Mwanamvekha and Msaka, they are just being bullied around by the Kabambe camp. Being told to jump, walk and sit and they call that “loyalty”.

MBEWE: One of the time-wasters

On the other hand Gadama and Prophet Mbewe are simply time wasters and we don’t need to waste our ink in discussing them.

To sum it up, DK, Mwanamvekha and Msaka all know that politically they can not match KN, and come convention, they are all gone, hence plotting and planning against KN.

But to say the truth, the DPP infighting can only end if a convention is called now, level the playing field and allow all aspirants to battle squarely and APM must not take sides.

Yes, the constitution talks about 2023, but this leadership vacuum being witnessed now needs to end. DPP needs to survive. The infighting is killing the party and a drastic decision needs to be made now.

I guess asking for this simple thing is not asking for too much…

No room for others to feel like they are “chosen ones”.