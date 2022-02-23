spot_img
Politics

INSECURITY: Thieves ‘Raid’ Sanjika Palace in Blantyre

By Malawi Voice

Last night robbers broke into Sanjika Palace in Blantyre and went away with 50 meters razor wire from the fence housing Administration Offices at the palace, Malawi Voice has learnt.

According to a police statement, the Administration block was being manned by two security police officers at the night of robbery.

Facts are that the officers on duty observed that razor wire which was fixed to the fence of the Administration block was stolen.

“Having seen this, the matter was reported to Chilomoni Police whereby scene of crime was visited by CID personnel who confirmed the incident,” reads statement from the police

Meanwhile, the police in Blantyre have launched a massive manhunt to arrest the culprits.

Malawi Voice

