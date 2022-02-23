15 Year-Old Arrested For Having Sex With a 13 Year-Old in Dedza

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Dedza for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old stepsister.

Dedza Police deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda says the two have reportedly been sleeping together for some time before the pregnancy exposed everything.

“They were having sex even during the day especially when their parents were not home,” Manda said.

The matter came to light last month after the girl was discovered to be pregnant when she underwent other medical examinations.

“That was when she disclosed that her stepbrother was responsible for the pregnancy,” Manda said.