spot_img
15.9 C
New York
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

15 Year-Old Arrested For Having Sex With a 13 Year-Old in Dedza

By Malawi Voice

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Dedza for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old stepsister.

Dedza Police deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda says the two have reportedly been sleeping together for some time before the pregnancy exposed everything.

“They were having sex even during the day especially when their parents were not home,” Manda said.

The matter came to light last month after the girl was discovered to be pregnant when she underwent other medical examinations.

“That was when she disclosed that her stepbrother was responsible for the pregnancy,” Manda said.

Previous articleEthCo partners WESM, school in tree planting in KK
Next articleINSECURITY: Thieves ‘Raid’ Sanjika Palace in Blantyre
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc