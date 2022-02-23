EthCo partners WESM, school in tree planting in KK

Chakaniza (right) gestures after planting a tree helped by Malandula (left)

Ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) on Saturday planted 2,000 trees in partnership with Wildlife Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) and Majiga Community Day Secondary School in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Speaking during the tree planting event at Majiga Community Day Secondary School in Dwangwa, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said the company deals in renewable energy hence their interest in conserving the environment.

“We take the issues of the environment seriously because our product is renewable energy hence our support together with the community to create a shared value as long as issues of environmental conservation are concerned. This is why you have seen EthCo employees together with their spouses taking part in this event, it is everybody’s responsibility to take care of the environment,” said Chakaniza.

She said their partnership with WESM has been going on for some years where every year they make sure that they plant more than 2,000 trees but for the past two years, they were impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chakaniza plants a tree during the event as pupils look on

“We will continue our partnership with WESM because it is our responsibility to take care of the environment and operate our business in a sustainable manner,

WESM Branch Manager for Nkhotakota Yasin Rashid Malandula thanked EthCo for the support that it gives to the tree planting exercise saying they are targeting to plant 500,000 trees in the Dwangwa area and are on course.

“We have a target of planting 1.5 million trees as a district and we are encouraging people that not only should they plant trees but they should also take care of them so that they survive for the benefit of our country,” said Malandula.

Chairperson of Majiga CDSS Wildlife Club Elizabeth Mawere also hailed EthCo and WESM for the tree planting exercise at the school saying trees help the students in many ways including provision of shade and clean air.