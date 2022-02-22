spot_img
MCP SURVEY REPORT OUT: Says President Chakwera would lose miserably if elections were held today

By Malawi Voice

The recent leaked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) survey report has indicated that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance government would lose miserably if elections were held today.

The party commissioned a national wide survey to gauge the popularity of President Chakwera and it’s alliance partners.

The survey report has also revealed that Chakwera’s approval ratings have tanked below any imagination due to his administrations’ rampant corruption, nepotism and high-cost of living among others.

However, the team that was assigned to do the job are “sitting on the report” because it does not favour president Chakwera.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

