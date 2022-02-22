spot_img
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
CRACKS IN MCP: Major says Chakwera reconstituted a “deadwood cabinet”

By Malawi Voice
Chakwera and his ‘deadwood cabinet

One of the outspoken member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who speaks on behalf of “concerned members of MCP,” Alex Major has described the newly reconstituted cabinet by President Chakwera as deadwood as it does not inspire Malawians.

Alex Major has also reiterated that legally in Malawi, the ruling party is not Tonse Alliance government but MCP which was on the ballot box.

According to Major the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) had a lot of dead-walking people who can not inspire Malawians across the board.

Alex Major has at several occasions prayed that President Chakwera must fire the entire State House workers describing them as excessive goods in the party who continue to swindle Malawians through corrupt means.

He has also singlehandedly picked the SG of the Party Eisenhower Mkaka as a “pilot sleeping on the job while the plane is traveling at 5000 metres above sea level.”

