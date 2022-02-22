‘Incompetent’ Martha Chizuma Faces Arrest…Justice Anthony Kamanga to Take Over As ACB Czar

Chizuma Faces Arrest

Information reaching the Publication indicates that Retired Justice of Appeal, Anthony Kamanga, is set to replace Martha Chizuma as the acting Director for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

This follows wide spread reports that Police headquarters in Lilongwe have obtained a warrant of arrest for the out-going ‘incompetent’ ACB boss Chizuma, who is facing criminal defamation charges.

According to sources within police headquarters, the charges are originating from her leaked phone conversation, in which she accused the Judiciary as the ‘most’ corrupt intuition in the country.

Chizuma, who took oath of Secrecy before assuming the office of ACB director, was heard in the clip accusing High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza of receiving money from Asian businessman Ashok Kumar in exchange of his release from police custody.

In a similar development, Ashok who is Zunneth Sattar’s business associate has sued Chizuma for defamation over the same leaked audio.

Ashok was arrested alongside former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa over corruption allegations in relation to some land deals. They were both released unconditionally after seeking court’s intervention.

According to a summon which we have seen (civil case no. 62 of 2022) Ashok is demanding damages from Chizuma for allegedly putting his name in bad light in the leaked audio.

Ashok, in his application to the court, cites some statements from the audio which he argues he ‘found demeaning to his character’.