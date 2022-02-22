UTM says not shaken with Mkandawire’s endorsement of Chakwera as MCP torchbearer

One of the Tonse Alliance partners, United Transformation Movement (UTM) has said the party is not shaken by remarks made by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Second Vice President Harry Mkandawire.

Mkandawire told party supporters in the Northern Region on Sunday that the party has decided to have Chakwera as their presidential candidate in the next elections.

“Malawi Congress Party has made a decision that we want Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to be our presidential candidate. There is nothing to hide,” Mkandawire was quoted as saying.

Mkandawire’s remarks attracted mixed reactions with many including MCP supporters demanding an apology from him.

But speaking in an interview with the press, UTM spokesperson Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo said the party is not shaken with the remarks.

He said UTM Party’s focus is on supporting the Tonse government to deliver in the interest of Malawians.

“We will continue to bolster the cordial relationship which was founded at the signing of the alliance so that Malawi attains the much-needed socio-economic growth. We will, therefore, not lose focus with the furore of 2025 Presidential Election.

“We, the UTM, place our full confidence in the judgement of Malawians who shall guide us on events leading to 2025,” Mwenifumbo said.

Meanwhile, Chakwera is yet to comment on the matter.