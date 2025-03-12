South Africa welcomes Bushiri extradition ruling

The South African government has hailed a Malawian court’s decision to extradite Shepherd and Mary Bushiri, who face multiple criminal charges, including rape and financial crimes.

SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT WELCOMES THE RULING IN THE SHEPHERD BUSHIRI EXTRADITION

The South African government has today, Wednesday, 12 March 2025, welcomed the ruling in the Shepherd and Mary Bushiri extradition matter delivered by the Republic of Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

In 2020, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri appeared before two different courts in South Africa on multiple criminal charges.

They were granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and fled the country under unknown circumstances. They were later located in Malawi.

Following this, South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi, seeking their return to stand trial on various charges, including:

• Rape

• Violating bail conditions

• Contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act,

• Banking Act,

• Civil Aviation Act, and

• Immigration Act

This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international cooperation, and public trust in the South African and Malawian legal institutions.

Today’s ruling is a significant milestone in international legal cooperation, demonstrating the strength of both countries’ judicial frameworks and diplomatic engagements.

It reinforces the principle that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks in both South Africa and Malawi.

This case has drawn significant public and media attention, highlighting broader issues of corruption and accountability.

It also underscores the critical role of legal agreements and treaties in tackling transnational crime and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of borders.

South Africa remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic partnerships to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice and that legal systems remain fair, credible, and effective.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, serving as South Africa’s Central Authority, collaborates with the Malawi Central Authority and engages with INTERPOL, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

We have been informed that the pair intends to appeal the ruling. The South African government will oppose the appeal. The Department will await the outcome of the appeal process if they proceed.

If they choose not to pursue the appeal, the Department will await formal notification from the Central Authority of the Republic of Malawi.

Once received, INTERPOL, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), will coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The State will cover all associated costs.

Media enquiries: Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister – 082 338 6707

ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND CONSTITUTIONAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA