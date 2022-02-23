“This racism penapake against amwenye is crass, it has to stop!

BY JACK BANDA

Out of the people connected to what Martha Chizuma said about corruption in the recorded phone conversation she had with an unknown person, Chakwera and Ashok have reacted.

They both agree that what Martha Chizuma did was illegal. Chakwera constructively fired her at a political podium and has used the DPP to bar her from taking people on the Sattar list to court.

Ashok has taken her to court for defamation. Now, honestly, I don’t care who one is, you have to have some wires loose in the head to despise Ashok and clap hand or show indifference to Chakwera. You are either just a racist or a kokoliko.

Any person that is concerned about corruption, the Sattar’s list in particular would love to see the issue transferred from the political or executive hands to the courts. What Chakwera did was evil.

It rendered Chizuma powerless to go further with the case. Under the Chakwera executive arrangement, Malawians will never know who is on the list and no one, including Ashok would be prosecuted.

The AG, the DPP and the minister of justice will continue to play monkey games. Ashok has done us a favour here. Pray that the judge that is going to look at his case is not MCP and corrupt judge.

This is an opportunity to delve deeper into what was discussed in the phone conversation away from what Chakwera said in his speech about Martha. It makes sense to me that Ashok would not know that he just benefited from Msukwa’s name to be realised. It is not him involved in the alleged judge corruption.

The other thing that I am seeing from us Malawians is ka racism penapake against amwenye. There’s a certain type of elites that are leading the masses into prejudice and hate against amwenye. It is crass, it has to stop.