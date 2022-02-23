spot_img
18.6 C
New York
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera Fires Mera Board For Recruiting a ‘Motivational Speaker’ Henry Kachaje As CEO

By Malawi Voice
Mera CEO Henry Kachaje

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired the board of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority- Mera following the handling of the recruitment of Henry Kachaje as Chief Executive Officer of the energy regulator.

According to a statement signed by Zangazanga Chikhosi, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, addressed to the Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee -PAC government has decided to remove the board on ground of incompetence.

However, the removal from office is subject to inquiry by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament- PAC.

Government has further asked PAC to approve the removal of the board of directors of Mera after satisfying itself of the incompetence of the board.

The development comes after the office of the ombudsman faulted the recruitment of Kachaje as Mera CEO when he did not satisfy all the requirements for the post.

Previous articleBCW Africa to Drill Budding Communication Professionals
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc