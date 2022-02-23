Chakwera Fires Mera Board For Recruiting a ‘Motivational Speaker’ Henry Kachaje As CEO

Mera CEO Henry Kachaje

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired the board of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority- Mera following the handling of the recruitment of Henry Kachaje as Chief Executive Officer of the energy regulator.

According to a statement signed by Zangazanga Chikhosi, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, addressed to the Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee -PAC government has decided to remove the board on ground of incompetence.

However, the removal from office is subject to inquiry by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament- PAC.

Government has further asked PAC to approve the removal of the board of directors of Mera after satisfying itself of the incompetence of the board.

The development comes after the office of the ombudsman faulted the recruitment of Kachaje as Mera CEO when he did not satisfy all the requirements for the post.