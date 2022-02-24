spot_img
Nankhumwa Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet ….Replaces “Madala Quartet” With New Blood

By Malawi Voice
NANKHUMWA: Replaces “Madala Quartet” With New Blood

Leader of opposition in Parliament, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, has made some significant changes to his Shadow Cabinet, replacing those who have recently resigned with new blood.

Amongst those who have recently resigned due to pressure from above are Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jappie Mhango, Vuwa Kaunda both from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Ishmael Mkumba of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Navicha Moved to Shadow Minister of Health

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP’s Vice President for the Southern Region, has since promoted Lawyer Yusuf Nthenda to the position of Shadow Minister of Justice replacing Msaka.

Workaholic DPP’s Member of Parliament Mary Thom Navicha has been moved from shadow Minister of Water and Sanitation to Shadow Minister of Health replacing Jappie Mhango.

Reuben Kanyama is now Deputy Shadow Minister of Education

Vuwa Kaunda has been replaced by Nickson Chilenga as shadow Minister of Defence Minister while Ralph Jooma takes over from Mwanamveka as Shadow Finance Minister.

Reuben Kanyama is now Deputy Shadow Minister of Education a position which was  being held by Ishmael Mkumba.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

