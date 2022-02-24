Parliament Summons ‘Incompetent’ Mera Board

Kachaje was illegally recruited as Mera CEO

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has summoned the Board of Directors of the Malawi Energy and Regulatory Authority (MERA) to a hearing following Government’s recommendation for the Board’s removal.

A leaked letter addressed to PAC signed by Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Zanga – Zanga Chikhosi cites incompetence as the basis for the decision.

“Following the poor handling of the recruitment of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) by the MERA Board of Directors, it has been decided by Government that the MERA Board of Directors should be removed from office on the grounds of incompetence,” reads the letter in part.

Acknowledging its receipt, PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo disclosed that her Committee has since summoned the Board to a hearing this week Saturday, February 26.

She added PAC’s determination to either approve or disapprove Government’s recommendation will be informed by what the Committee will make of its meeting with the Board.

Chitsulo has further pointed out the issue of MERA CEO’s recruitment does not fall under her Committee’s mandate.-MBC ONLINE