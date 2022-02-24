Parliament Summons ‘Incompetent’ Mera Board

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has summoned the Board of Directors of the Malawi Energy and Regulatory Authority (MERA) to a hearing following Government’s recommendation for the Board’s removal.
A leaked letter addressed to PAC signed by Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Zanga – Zanga Chikhosi cites incompetence as the basis for the decision.
“Following the poor handling of the recruitment of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) by the MERA Board of Directors, it has been decided by Government that the MERA Board of Directors should be removed from office on the grounds of incompetence,” reads the letter in part.
Acknowledging its receipt, PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo disclosed that her Committee has since summoned the Board to a hearing this week Saturday, February 26.
She added PAC’s determination to either approve or disapprove Government’s recommendation will be informed by what the Committee will make of its meeting with the Board.
Chitsulo has further pointed out the issue of MERA CEO’s recruitment does not fall under her Committee’s mandate.-MBC ONLINE
Whose duty is it to appointment Boards and its members, was that not done by the president? If it was done by him, why should the approval of its termination fall in the hands of PAC, or I am the one who is missing a point? If that board doesn’t have the mandate and/or powers to appoint, why is the person they erroneously appointed still in office continuing to receive tax payers money when he is not fit for purpose? Kwantele should sort out his house before more people are subjected to emotional torture due to his lack of understanding of simple and straight forward things just because he wants to elevate his kindred.