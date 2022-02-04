spot_img
8.7 C
New York
Friday, February 4, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Tourism Minister Micheal Usi Orders Game Rangers to Kill Crocodiles

By Malawi Voice

By Owen Nyaka, AfricaBrief

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Dr. Michael Usi, said his ministry will find alternative solutions to keep citizens surrounding Mlenga Village, Traditional Authority Ndindi within Mtiya Irrigation scheme in Salima safe from crocodiles.

Speaking after visiting a survivor of crocodile attack, Patuma Mussa, who has been admitted at Salima District Hospital after being attacked by a crocodile on Tuesday, this week – Minister Usi said the ministry through wildlife rangers have instantly deployed to kill crocodiles since they are not that much relevant in the tourism sector, but destructive.

Commenting on the matter, the husband of the victim, M’bwana James, said they don’t have water facilities in the area, and, instead, use the water from the lake for domestic purposes, thereby putting their lives in danger since they don’t have any place to fetch for water. 

Previous articlePAY FOR YOUR DSTV AND GOTV SUBSCRIPTION FROM YOUR PHONE
Next articleStop Pangolin Trafficking- Kumchedwa
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc