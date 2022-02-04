Tourism Minister Micheal Usi Orders Game Rangers to Kill Crocodiles

By Owen Nyaka, AfricaBrief

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Dr. Michael Usi, said his ministry will find alternative solutions to keep citizens surrounding Mlenga Village, Traditional Authority Ndindi within Mtiya Irrigation scheme in Salima safe from crocodiles.

Speaking after visiting a survivor of crocodile attack, Patuma Mussa, who has been admitted at Salima District Hospital after being attacked by a crocodile on Tuesday, this week – Minister Usi said the ministry through wildlife rangers have instantly deployed to kill crocodiles since they are not that much relevant in the tourism sector, but destructive.

Commenting on the matter, the husband of the victim, M’bwana James, said they don’t have water facilities in the area, and, instead, use the water from the lake for domestic purposes, thereby putting their lives in danger since they don’t have any place to fetch for water.