PAY FOR YOUR DSTV AND GOTV SUBSCRIPTION FROM YOUR PHONE

MALUNDA: Our goal is to enable seamless payments for businesses

In its quest to make great entertainment more accessible to subscribers, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced VISA payment options on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps powered by Tingg, a product of Pan-African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants through a one-stop shop payments platform.

Through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, customers are able to control and manage their accounts anytime, anywhere with the benefit of minimal data usage.

“Our single API payments platform enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank. Our goal is to enable seamless payments for businesses, banks and consumers across Africa.” said Jackson Malunda, Cellulant Malawi Country Manager.

“For the MyDStv and the My GOtv apps, customers are enabled to easily auto-renew their payments by linking their VISA cards. Through Kadipay, a unique feature on the apps, we provide the necessary integration facilitating the auto renewal process of payments” he added.

The introduction of the VISA payment option on the apps is aimed at giving more control to the customers and providing them with various payment options which can be accessed from the comfort of their homes.

“At MultiChoice, we listen to our customers to understand their changing lives and their needs. We are committed to using insights from analytics to put our customers at the heart of every decision that we make. Our company’s growth and success are the result of our deliberate, strategic, and sustained investments in new technologies” said Lunia Msuku, MultiChoice Head of Operations.