Stop Pangolin Trafficking- Kumchedwa

By Hawa Malishe

Zomba, Mana: Director of Parks, Brighton Kumchedwa has urged people in the country to stop trafficking pangolins as part of conserving wildlife.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday Kumchedwa said according to statistics, in 2020 the department registered 33 cases, 42 in 2021 and eight cases have so far been registered in 2022

This he said is a clear sign that cases were increasing at an alarming rate and that pangolins were at great risk.

Kumchedwa said despite efforts by the department to stop the malpractice, pangolins were still under threat as trafficking was on the rampant.

“Pangolins are protected spices and as a department responsible for wildlife conservation, we will be enforcing the law so that whoever is found trafficking pangolins is dealt with decisively,” said Kumchedwa.

He said the department would continue conducting awareness campaigns so that people know that pangolins are protected species and they could be arrested for keeping or trafficking them.

According to the National Parks and Wildlife Act, anyone found trafficking protected species could be jailed for 30 years in prison with no option of a fine.

Zomba Police Spokesperson, Patricia Sipiliano said the law-enforcing agency is determined to ensure the evil act comes to end.

“On January 13, 2022 police arrested a man in Zomba for possessing pangolins which is against the national parks and wildlife act. Let me warn the public that police will come after anyone found in conflict of this Act,” said Sipiliano.