Lazarus Chakwera Calls For Unity Of Purpose

By Mercy Makuwira

Chikwawa, January 16, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called for concerted efforts in the development of the country and retaliated that his government will work hard to fulfill the campaign promises.

Chakwera made the remarks on Sunday at Ngabu Sport ground in Chikwawa during a celebration ceremony of the life of Late Sidik Mia who died last year in January of COVID19.

“Let us work in unity regardless of our political or religious affiliations so that we develop our country,” said Chakwera.

On the death of Mia the President said the deceased left a very big impact both at party and national level.

“My relationship with the late Sidik Mia preceded everything. Regardless of everything the late Mia and I decided to join forces to serve Malawians so that we end the ills that Malawians were going through at that time.

“the Late Sidik Mia believed in my dream and at his demise I was heartbroken. For he died at a time where it was even difficult to bury our loved one due to the nature of the burials that had to be carried out,” he said.

However, the President said he was grateful as the family of Late Mia continues to carry out the charity works that the deceased used to implement when he was alive.

Speaking earlier Karim Elias who represented the family of Late Sidik Mia said as the family they were grateful as the President was part of the ceremony celebrating the life of Sidik Mia who was a pillar in their family.

“It is so easy to forget people once they depart from us. As such as a family we are so grateful that you decided to come and celebrate with us the life of our pillar,” said Karim.

Madame Monica Chakwera condoles Abida Mia spouse to the late Sidik Mia-(c)

He also expressed gratitude to the President as he had visited people who had been displaced by floods in the district.

The celebrations started with prayers lead by Sheik Naisan Yusuf at the Mia’s residence in Chikwawa followed by distribution of relief items to 4000 households.

Eaelier in the day the President visited people who have been displaced by floods at Bereu Primary School, Chikuse Camp and Jombo primary school.

Facts are that on January 9, 13 and 14 Chikwawa as a district received heavy rains that caused a number of rivers in the district to flood leaving 2658 households affected with 2123 being displaced and accommodated in camps.