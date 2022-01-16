Eli Njuchi Romance with TNM Over

Telekom Networks Malawi Limited (Tnm) has parted ways with its brand ambassador Eli Njuchi after a one year of pact.

The Illuminati hit maker Njuchi announced the development on Sunday through a media statement posted on his official facebook page.

“A year later, I would like to announce that l won’t be renewing the contract henceforth.

We have conversation with TNM and lam gland they fully respect my decision,” posted Njuchi on facebook

The Youthful reggae dancehall artist, Eli Njuchi signed a two year agreement with tnm in December 2020.