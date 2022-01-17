CDEDI feels vindicated that mandatory COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary

By Iommie Chiwalo

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa: Fear tactics have been used by the authorities to control the minds of the people

Though High Court in Lilongwe ruled in favour of state and dismissed the case with costs, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) still feels that it is vindicated that the call for mandatory vaccination was unnecessary hence government has put the idea on hold pending review.

The current stand by ministry of health has compelled CDEDI to continue maintaining its stand on protesting against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination in Malawi.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, has told journalists in Lilongwe that despite their recent application in court being thrown out with costs, it is necessary for people to debate on the matter.

Namiwa points out that Covid-19 is not a number one killer in the country and its presence has overshadowed some killer diseases like cancer and malaria among others.

Appearing in the presser along Mundango Nyirenda who was also part of the legal review, Namiwa insists that there is no need for the Covid jab to be mandatory.

The two have since indicated that they cannot reveal at the moment whether or not they will challenge the court’s decision.

CDEDI has therefore called on authorities to see things from a bigger picture considering that the mandates have resulted in unprecedented suicide cases, job losses, hunger and dehumanizing poverty levels.

“And the situation is worsening each passing day.Fear tactics have been used by the authorities to control the minds of the people,” he said.

Adding that Malawians ought to be reminded that both democracy and science thrive on skepticism; therefore, they should question the very same things they are encouraged to fear.

He argues that the veil of secrecy and unprecedented censorship surrounding Covid-19 poses a threat to the future of democracy and trust in the medical profession.

He gave an example that elsewhere in the world, particularly in Europe, 95 percent of Omicron infections have been recorded in those that are fully vaccinated.

“Three experts in virology, vaccinology, immunology and molecular biology, namely Drs Robert W. Malone, Vlandimir Zelenko and Geert Vanden Bosshe, have told Australian top government officials that apart from failing to provide the much-needed protection in human bodies, the Covid-19 vaccine compromises the natural immunity in the bodies of the recipient,” he says.

And that Japan has developed its own remedy and it has since abandoned the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

Following the current situation, according to Namiwa, Governments the world over have been forced to sign indemnity where the vaccine manufacturers refused any liability of whatever happens to anyone after getting the vaccine.

“This shows lack of trust in their own products.

and as we are talking, there are endless protests in Australia, Europe and America, pushing governments to stop Covid-19 mandates and learn to live with the pandemic,” he says.

Apart from Malawi, People in contact with this reporter have confirmed that they regret getting covid 19 vaccine saying it has affected their immunity hence in full support that the vaccine should not be mandatory.

The sources say apart from initial side effects, are getting sick regularly, a case which was not happening before getting the jab.