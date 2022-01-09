AFCON: Covid-19 Attacks Flames in Cameroun

Malawi national football team, the Flames have suffered a major setback after a good number of players and officials tested positive for Covid-19 barely hours before the kickoff of 2021 AFCON in Cameroun.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Website, Flames players and officials underwent a Covid-19 test on Saturday afternoon 48 hours before the team’s opening match against Guinea on Monday as per CAF 2021 AFCON pre-match protocols.

Unfortunately, six players and three technical staff tested positive and will miss the Monday match.

“The players are defenders Peter Cholopi, Lawrence Chaziya, Stanley Sanudi; midfielders Chikoti Chirwa and Robin Ngalande and striker Gabadinho Mhango.

The officials are Head of Technical Panel Mario Marinica, Goalkeeper Trainer Swadick Sanudi and Physiotherapist Chikondi Mandalasi.

The nine are in isolation under the supervision of the team’s Covid-19 medical team led by Dr. Precious Kadzamira,”

Head of delegation Tiya Somba Banda said: “It’s a difficult situation that we will not have the players and some of the technical staff for the opening match.

Our medical team is managing the situation to ensure that the players and the officials recover as soon as possible.

“However, the good news is that Richard Mbulu will join us on Sunday and will be available for selection and the technical panel has already put a plan accordingly for the Guinea match.

“The Flames will have another test on Wednesday January 12, 2022 and we hope by then the nine would have recovered and cleared for the next match against Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia Mark Fodya has tested negative for COVID-19 while Charles Petro is still positive.

Fodya is expected to leave Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening and join the team in Cameroon on Monday afternoon. Petro will remain in isolation in Jeddah and have another test on Monday