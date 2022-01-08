Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)…Group Stage Round 1 preview, 9-12 January 2022

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or manage your subscription, and join in on the excitement. Viewers can even beam matches on the move, on the DStv App.

Round 1 of the Group Stage begins with the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament opener on the evening of Sunday 9 January, with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde for a Group A clash.

The Indomitable Lions are five-time AFCON champions and looking to get their bid for a sixth title off to a flying start.

“We have a duty to the people of Cameroon,” said coach Toni Conceicao.

“We will do all we can to try and win this AFCON, but of course it will not be easy: there are many strong teams in the tournament. We will go one game at a time, starting with our first against Burkina Faso.”

Sunday will also see Ethiopia take on Cape Verde in the other Group A clash, before Monday 10 January features battles from Groups B and C.

The pick of games on Monday is the meeting of Morocco and Ghana for a Group C battle at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, with the Atlas Lions and the Black Stars set for a heavyweight rumble.