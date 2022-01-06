Motorists Stranded As Fuel Scarcity Hits Malawi

Fuel scarcity has hit Malawi again with most of the filling centres reportedly running out of fuel, the Publication has established.

This comes barely days after Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) told Malawians that Malawi has enough fuel in stocks.

According to spot-checks by our reporter in the northern city of Mzuzu, several pump stations have run out of the commodity.

Similar reports have emerged in Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre, where some filling stations are running out of fuel stocks.