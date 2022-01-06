FDH sends best employee to France

Mpinganjira unveiling FDH Financial Holdings Limited best employee for 2021 Batwell Kawerengera

Malawi’s leading financial conglomerate, FDH Financial Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) William Mpinganjira has challenged the organisation’s employees to nurture their personal and professional growth and fly high against the tides to serve the clientele better.

He spoke in Blantyre Wednesday when he unveiled FDH Financial Holdings Limited best employee for 2021 Batwell Kawerengera who will be sent on a fully paid for holiday to Paris France together with his partner and US$1,000 spending money.

“FDH Group remains committed to staff development and welfare with the aim to facilitate the growth of our staff and the growth of our customers as we serve them better every day.”

“I would also like to congratulate all FDH Group employees for their continued team work and dedication throughout the year, as well as congratulate those who won other awards in the Machawi Employee Awards Programme,” said Mpinganjira.

He challenged the new FDH Bank Plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi to nurture as many employees to professional growth and make them more efficient and better winners at the country’s leading commercial banker, FDH Bank.

Mpinganjira applauded the Deputy Managing Director of FDH Bank Plc, George Chitera, who was Acting Managing Director during the period, Managing Director for First Discount House Mike Chiwalo and Managing Director for FDH Money Bureau, Daniel Khamula for leading the star performers.

“Occasions like this always excite me. I get to witness the growth of our employees which in turn speaks to the growth of the Group at large,” said Mpinganjira.

Batwell Kawerenga, an Agency Officer for Jenda FDH Bank Plc Service Centre was announced as the employee of the Year 2021.

To emerge winner, Kawerenga grew the profitability of his service centre by 373% and raked in a huge low-interest deposit of close to K2 billion that boosted the bank’s profit.

Said Mpinganjira: “On top of this, he is a general star performer, with exceptional leadership skills – an epitome of hard work. Congratulations Batwell. You have made us proud.”

“The seniors here will all agree with me that this young man has truly earned the Employee of the Year 2021 award; beating other strong contenders in Benson Chande, Albright Ngwende, Benjamin Kanjira, Madalitso Mchere-Banda, Charles Kalindekafe, Austin Huwa, Thanks Kamodzi and Bartholomew Mombanya,” said Mpinganjira.

Accepting the award, Kawerenga said: “I am humbled and grateful for winning the award and I thank management for the opportunity. I pledge my commitment to even work harder and make customers happy since customers are the reason we exist.”

Mpinganjira also announced that the two runner-ups to the winner who will be hosted to an all-expenses paid for weekend getaway with their partners at a resort of their choice.

“The first one is Benson Chande, who works as Forex Teller at FDH Money Bureau, for innovating ways of sending money without incurring losses which has significantly contributed to the bureau’s performance increasing revenue growth by 335%.”

“The second one is Benjamin Kanjira, who is Dealing Operations Manager at First Discount House, for exhibiting excellent performance consistently throughout the year.”

This is the third year of Machawi Employee of the Year Award, in 2019 the FDH Group sent its ‘Architect,’ Mercy Mchacha, to Cape Town.

The following year, in 2020 the Group also sent one of its Account Relationship Manager, Pempho Khomba to Dubai on an all expenses paid trips with a partner plus $1000 money to spend

Aside from the annual Machawi Employee of the Year award under Machawi awards program, FDH Financial Holdings Group also have Innovation Award, Sport Award, Employee of the Month Award, Service Centre of the Month Award, Employee of the Quarter Award as well as Long Service Awards.