Malawian Woman Arrested For Lying to Police

Police in Malawi have arrested a middle-aged woman identified as Milliam Kasimu for lying to authorities.

Police Spokesman for Blantyre district, Peter Mchiza, said the suspect gave force information to police officers.

“The suspect reported to Police an offence of Robbery with Violence against a minibus Driver his conductor.

“She claimed that her money amounting to k148 000 was violently stolen by the said Driver and the Conductor near Immigration Offices in Blantyre City when she had boarded their Minibus,” said Mchiza

According to Mchiza, the Police arrested the suspects and called the complainant for identification.

“The Complainant who is now the suspect managed to identify both Driver and a Conductor but failed to prove the allegation.

She later revealed that she just decided to lie to Police against the two because she was angry with them as they refused to reduce for her a bus fare from k600 to k500,” confirmed Mchiza

The suspect Milliam Kasimu comes from Jana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.