UTM Not Shaken- Kaliati

One of the governing parties, UTM says it is not shaken with the resignation of its Director of Research for Blantyre urban District, Sydney Justice Yonamu.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, UTM’s Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said the party is not shaken with the resignation.

Justice Yonamu resigned from the party citing the party has lost popularity and direction.

However, Kaliati, who is also Gender Minister in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration, said UTM is still strong on the grassroot.