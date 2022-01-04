UTM Not Shaken- Kaliati

One of the governing parties, UTM says it is not shaken with the resignation of its Director of Research for Blantyre urban District, Sydney Justice Yonamu.
In an interview with Zodiak Online, UTM’s Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said the party is not shaken with the resignation.
Justice Yonamu resigned from the party citing the party has lost popularity and direction.
However, Kaliati, who is also Gender Minister in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration, said UTM is still strong on the grassroot.
Whenever you break a human being’s skin you expect to see blood and not ice cream. The message sent to UTM is crystal clear “The support the party used to garner is waning”. That is not meant to shake or scare its members but rather informing those who strategies in the party to get jacked-up and see the obvious. In normal cases, the truth pains but please learn to accept realities. Your bedmates have made you eat “Nyama ya galu” when themselves are busy share BEEF & PORK. Mukapanga makani mungochedwa nazo. Actually this is not the first time we are witnessing a UTM member resigning, and not only a member but a member from the offices that matter in their setup. So get your house in order!!