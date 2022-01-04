Over 6,000 Inmates Get Anti-Covid Shots

Malawi Prison authorities have disclosed that over 6,000 out of the 14,500 inmates in the country’s correctional facilities have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic, local media reports.

According to Prison Service Spokesperson, Chimwemwe Shaba their target is to vaccinate at least 10,000 inmates in order to curb the further spread of the pandemic in the prisons.

He added that in the last two months, the positivity rate in the country’s correctional facilities has been raising hence the decision.

Meanwhile, Health Rights Activist Maziko Matemba has since hailed the prison authorities for achieving over 40 percent vaccination rate which is way above the country’s 13 percent.