Chakwera, Mutharika to Meet Thursday

By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor Professor Peter Mutharika, Who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, are expected to meet in Lilongwe on Thursday.

The two leaders who have been at loggerheads since the June 2020 fresh presidential polls will meet at the burial ceremony of former first lady Annie Muluzi at Msinja Village in Malingunde.

Statement from the office of the President and Cabinet signed by Zangazanga Chikhosi confirmed that Chakwera will attend the burial ceremony.

“President Lazarus Chakwera and the first lady Madame Monica Chakwera will attend the burial ceremony,” reads the statement in part

On the other hand, the office of the former president also confirmed that Mutharika will attend the burial ceremony.

“I Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party leader will attend the burial ceremony,” confirmed Mutharika in a statement

Annie Muluzi, a first wife to former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, died in Kenya after a long battle with cancer.

