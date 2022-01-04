KALIKONSE MUKAONA: DPP top officials defying APM’s plea on Bingu picture

In an apparent act of open defiance, some top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials continue to use the picture of the party’s founding president Bingu wa Mutharika on political posters.

This comes barely a day after the current DPP leader Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika openly showed displeasure with the party’s vice responsible for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa after he allegedly used the same.

On Tuesday afternoon, MBC Online came across a number of posters designed in the very same fashion of the one that angered Mutharika.

Such posters had the faces of DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey, presidential aspirant Prophet David Mbewe, Mwanza West parliamentarian Joyce Chitsulo and her Blantyre City South East counterpart Sameer Suleman.

On Monday, Mutharika issued a statement condemning Nankhumwa over the alleged poster arguing what has happened is total disrespect to the late Bingu wa Mutharika and as President of the DPP and head of the Mutharika family, he is distressed by such exploitation of their departed relative.

“It has come to my attention that one individual who apparently is an aspirant to the DPP Presidency has posted a poster in which he has put the face of the former President of the party Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika,” reads the statement.

It further highlighted that the purpose of such callous action is to give the impression that the late Bingu would have endorsed such individual’s candidacy.

“I’m therefore asking the concerned individual to withdraw this poster and never post another one,” It reads. “On behalf of my family, I’m asking this individual to respect Bingu’s soul and to let him Rest in Peace,” the statement concludes. – Reported By Austin Kakande, MBC Online Services.