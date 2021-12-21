Scores Arrested for Not Wearing Face Masks

The Malawi Police Service in Dowa district has arrested 27 people for not following Covid-19 preventive measures.

Among the 27 suspects, four have been arrested for the offence of selling outside permitted hours and 23 have been arrested for failing to put on face masks.

Spokesperson for the district police station, Gladson M’bumpha, confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.

According to M’bumpha, the suspects were arrested at around Dowa boma and Dzaleka refugee Camp.

Health authorities set Monday this week for the reintroduction of some COVID-19 regulations as the country continues experiencing a surge in the pandemic cases.

On several occasions, the police and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 have come under heavy criticism for allegedly advancing selective justice in enforcing the regulations.