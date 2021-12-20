Tanzanian Arrested in Malawi Over Drugs

Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe have arrested a 27-year-old Tanzanian national, Walid Saidi Salum , for being found in possession of dangerous drugs.

The arrest follows routine checks that Police conducts at the international airport on arrival and departure terminals.

However, some weeks ago on December 6, 2021 the suspect entered Malawi by road through Songwe border. She proceeded to Blantyre.

On December 8, she left Blantyre through Chileka Airport on a Malawian airlines flight enroute to New Dehli- India for business.

When she arrived at KIA, Police suspected her movements. They took hold of her travelling suitcase and passed it through the X-ray machine.

Upon checking, it was discovered that the suitcase contained the drug substance, apomophine weighing approximately 1.8 kilograms.

The drug will soon be forwarded to Malawi Pharmacy Medicines & Poisons board for testing.

The suspect, Wahida Said Salum, 27, hails from Mbagara- Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of dangerous drug.