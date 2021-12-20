We Are Tired of Living in Fear- Albinos

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has bemoaned the continuation of attacks against persons with albinism (PWAs) in the country.

APAM President Young Muhamba said that it is worrisome that PWAs are still facing life-threatening challenges in the country.

“Persons with albinism in the country are still hunted like animals and they do not have peace as if Malawi is not their home, what is more, disheartening and deplorable is that even after they die their grave are at risk of being tampered with for the exhumation of their bodies.

“Recently, the grave of a person with albinism in Ntchisi, Katiwelo Samson was discovered that was tampered with and some body parts of the deceased were missing, another one is James Nyama whose body was also exhumed and as APAM we are worried about these incidences,” Muhamba said.

we are tired of living in fear- Muhamba

He added that as APAM they want the government to put special consideration on addressing the challenges affecting PWAs in the country.

“We really want the government to take our concerns as being separate and special; we should not be treated together as the rest of the population, For example, the issue of attacks itself we have been talking about it for a long time and it is worrisome that the case still exists.

“We want issues like these to be specially considered by the government, we are tired of living in fear and we do not want to be living in fear while we are alive,” Muhamba said.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati said that the government is committed to making sure that PWAs are protected in the country.

“We have intensified security for persons with albinism by engaging the police and we have also started constructing their houses.

“What we are looking forward to is that these people should have a board that would help to protect their children since the attacks and killing of children with albinism is connected to the parents and relatives,” Kaliati said.