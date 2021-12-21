spot_img
Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Non Starter – CDEDI

By Malawi Voice
Namiwa: Mandatory vaccine non-starter

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has warned President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration against imposing the Mandatory Covid-19 vaccine.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, issued the warning during a Presser held on Tuesday in Lilongwe.  He said the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine is a non-starter and government should revise the decision.

Namiwa said Malawians have the right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated saying imposing the vaccine on Malawians is a clear a violation of human rights as well as the employment act.

Last week, Ministry of Health announced that from January 2022 the covid-19 vaccination would be mandatory on public service providers including teachers, journalists and soldiers.

