WhatsApp, Facebook Down In Global Outage

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down in a major outage, International media reports.

The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – stopped working shortly before 5pm.

Other related products, such as Facebook Messenger and Workplace, have also stopped working.

At time of writing, it is unclear what has caused the issue although the company has suffered outages before.

In June and April this year, the social media giant’s platforms unexpectedly went down due to a “network configuration issue”.