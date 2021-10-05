Facebook Issues Public Apology to Malawians Over Global Outage

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has offered an apology to Malawians and all facebook users across the globe over global outage.

Services of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp started coming back online on Tuesday after an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

In a public statement Mark Zuckerberg said: ““Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now.

“Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,”

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 per cent of users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world.