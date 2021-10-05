Business Mogul Thom Mpinganjira Jailed For 9 Years

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has sentenced business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mpinganjira was answering six charges under the Corrupt Practices Act relating to attempting to induce High Court judges Mike Tembo and Healy Potani to exercise their functions corruptly by offering them K100 million.

He was, however, convicted on two charges of offering an advantage to public officers.

The sentence will run from the day he was convicted on September 10, 2021.