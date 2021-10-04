spot_img
Official Results: Over 21, 000 Condoms Used During Sand Music Festival

By Malawi Voice

Over 21,000 condoms were used during Sand Music Festival which took place over the week-end in Mangochi district, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Mangochi District Hospital confirmed the development on Monday in an interview with a local media.

Director of Health and Social Services in the district, Dr. Henry Chibowa Junior said the hospital distributed 21 thousand condoms to the patrons.

According to Chibowa, other 200 patrons accessed HIV self-test kits; two got Post Exposure Prophylaxis, while up to 2800 lubricants.

Meanwhile, Female Sex Workers Association Executive Director Zinenani Majawa has expressed satisfaction with this year’s sand music festival

